Justin Gaethje responds to recent criticism from Nate Diaz: “I heard he turned down Khabib about 20 times”

Justin Gaethje has responded to the recent criticism he received from Nate Diaz regarding his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje (23-3 MMA) is set to challenge reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix.

Ahead of the contest, ‘The Highlight’ spoke to Megan Olivi where he insinuated that ‘Do Bronx’ will need to “walk through hell like Khabib Nurmagomedov did”.

Gaethje of course squared off with Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 254, where he was put to sleep with a triangle choke in a losing effort to ‘The Eagle’.

Given the definitive outcome in that fight, Nate Diaz took issue with Gaethje’s comparison sharing the following words on Instagram.

“Bruh got triangle choked from mount. What he talkin bout.” – Diaz posted.

During Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference, Justin Gaethje was asked about those remarks from Diaz and responded with the following (h/t MMAJunkie):

“That motherf**ker has lost over 15 times, like, come on,” Gaethje said. “So for him to be criticizing me for one loss, I found it funny. And I think he’s jealous because he’s done. He’ll never be here. He’ll never be fighting for a world championship. He’ll never achieve a world championship. In the history books, I’m already a world champion. I don’t like it. I don’t accept it. I need to make it right on Saturday but I’ll be in the Hall of Fame. He should be, too, but just because the fans love him.”

Justin Gaethje continued:

“I heard he turned down Khabib about 20 times. So for him to sh*t on me for losing to Khabib, I find that hilarious. But if he’s fighting Khamzat next, then I have to give him some credit. … Of course (I don’t think he’ll win). But I’m a fan of the sport because anything can happen at any time. He’s not going to outwrestle him. He doesn’t even have the power to shut someone’s light out on accident. So, no. No chance. He has a zero percent chance – a one percent chance.”

Nate Diaz is rumored to be fighting Khamzat Chimaev on July 2 in Las Vegas. Whether or not that potential bout comes to fruition remains to be seen.

