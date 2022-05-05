Michael Chandler claims he’s “Dana’s favorite fighter” ahead of UFC 274

Michael Chandler says Dana White privilege is real and that is because he is Dana’s favorite fighter.

Chandler was a top free agent signing back in 2020 and was the backup fighter for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje before even fighting once in the UFC. After knocking out Dan Hooker in his promotional debut, he then fought Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in a losing effort. Now, just days ahead of his bout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, ‘Iron’ claims he’s Dana White’s favorite fighter.

“I’m sorry Tony but that Dana White privilege line might be the funniest thing that has ever been said on a microphone in the context of mixed martial arts,” Chandler said at media day. “He’s right, I’m his boss’ favorite fighter, I’m Dana’s favorite fighter, Dana White privilege is not on the line here, I’ve already got it. It’s all fun, I saw him after the press conference, it is all respect, he’s gonna go out there and try to take my head off and I’m gonna do the exact same thing. But, when it comes to animosity, I got no animosity towards him, he’s all business. Is it true, is it just words, is it lip service we don’t know? All I know is he’s going to run into a buzzsaw on Saturday night and my Dana White privilege is not going to make a difference no matter what.”

As Michael Chandler says, even if he has Dana White privilege, it won’t matter come Saturday when he and Tony Ferguson step into the Octagon. It will also be a crucial fight for both men as they both are on losing streaks but White has said neither will get released with a loss.

Chandler is a sizeable favorite on Saturday and is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak.

What do you make of Michael Chandler saying he’s Dana White’s favorite fighter?