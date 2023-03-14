Justin Gaethje believes UFC 286 scrap against Rafael Fiziev is “bound to be” the Fight of the Year

Justin Gaethje is expecting another barn burner of a fight at UFC 286.

Gaethje is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly a year in the co-main event of UFC 286 against Rafael Fiziev. On paper, it looks to be a fun fight as both men are strikers and like to stand and trade. With that being considered, Gaethje expects it to be a potential the ‘Fight of the Year’ affair.

“Styles make match-ups and he’s an exciting fighter, I’m the most exciting fighter that’s ever stepped in there,” Gaethje said on UFC embedded. “So, you hate to say it every time, but I think every year I’ve had Fight of the Year. So yeah, this is bound to be that, especially with the partner that I have in there, the dance partner. I think he’s going to bring it, young, hungry, where I was, you know, five years ago, full of himself like I was five years ago. So, I can’t wait to serve him some humble pie.”

Justin Gaethje is no stranger to exciting fights as he had Fight of the Years against Michael Chandler and Michael Johnson as well as having six Fight of the Nights.

Gaethje says his fights are exciting because he brings the dog out of all his opponents. He is expecting the same at UFC 286 against Rafael Fiziev. But, Gaethje is confident he will drown Fiziev and get a stoppage win.

“It’s my fault for being so exciting but every guy that I fight I bring the dog out of every single one of them because they know I’m coming 100 percent and I give 100 percent max effort at all times and am willing to go through fire. We are going to a dark place on Saturday and I’m planning on drowning him,” Gaethje continued.

Do you think Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev will be the Fight of the Year?