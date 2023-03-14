Recently released Darren Till reportedly in-talks to face Logan Paul in boxing match

Former UFC middleweight contender Darren Till might not be returning to the MMA promotion after all.

‘The Gorilla’ has been out of action since his clash with Dricus du Plessis last December. The two fought on the main card of UFC 282 and put on a show. Ultimately, Till lost by third-round submission, but was given ‘Fight of the Night’ honors for his performance.

Sadly, that bout might wind up being his last in the octagon. The defeat was Till’s fifth in his last six cage appearances, having previously lost to names such as Derek Brunson, Robert Whittaker, and Jorge Masvidal. Likely due to that losing streak, the Brit was released late last month from the UFC.

Following his release, Darren Till stated that he was the one who requested it. The former welterweight title challenger revealed plans to heal his knees, and take some general time off. However, it seems that time off might’ve turned into a very lucrative boxing match.

Earlier today, Logan Paul revealed on his podcast that he’s working on a return to the boxing ring. ‘The Maverick’ hasn’t competed since his no-contest exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. However, Paul was expected to face Dillon Danis in January prior to suffering an injury.

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul is fighting Darren Till next 😯 pic.twitter.com/IU26QvANTM — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) March 14, 2023

Nonetheless, it was ‘El Jefe’ who revealed that the YouTuber was in talks with Darren Till on Twitter. Generally, the Bellator welterweight is far from a trustworthy source. However, the Brit himself later hinted at a potential boxing match on social media.

Till tweeted three emojis, a money bag, a finger pointing upwards, and a pair of boxing gloves. While that’s far from a confirmation of a boxing match with Paul, the Brit seems to be hinting that he will compete in the ring next.

💰☝🏻🥊 — Frank Till (@darrentill2) March 14, 2023

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Darren Till vs. Logan Paul?