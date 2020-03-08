Justin Gaethje and Rafael dos Anjos were not onboard with the scoring of last night’s UFC 248 main event

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje and welterweight Rafael dos Anjos were among those who though Yoel Romero should have earned a decision over Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya defeated Romero via close unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 248, with two judges scoring the bout 48-47 for Adesanya and another giving the champion the bout 49-46. However, the rounds were all very close, and some saw the bout in favor of the challenger Romero.

Gaethje and dos Anjos are among those who believe Adesanya should have got the decision nod. Writing on their Twitter accounts, both fighters said they scored it for Romero. While it’s true both fighters seem to be in the minority when it comes to how people in the MMA community viewed the outcome of the bout, it is interesting that two of the UFC’s best fighters saw the bout in Romero’s favor.

I had it 4-1 for @YoelRomeroMMA 🤷‍♂️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 8, 2020

Not even Adesanya believe he won…I had Romero all the way! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 8, 2020

While Gaethje and dos Anjos are among those that did believe Romero did enough to win the decision, the three people whose opinions actually matter — the judges — felt otherwise. While Romero was technically only one round away from winning the belt according to two of the three judges, it’s still a loss on his resume, his third straight.

Although it was a close fight, there is no chance Romero gets a rematch anytime soon considering how dull the fight was. Neither fighter really ever engaged with each other, leading to a boring fight for fans to watch. While Joanna Jedrzejczyk has a good argument for a rematch after her war against Weili Zhang in the main event, there’s no chance Romero will be afforded the same opportunity, despite fighters such as Gaethje and dos Anjos believing he did enough to win the title.

