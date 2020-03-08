Team provides update on Joanna Jedrzejczyk following UFC 248

The team for UFC women’s strawweight contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk provided a health update following her war with Weili Zhang at UFC 248.

Jedrzejczyk stood in the center of the Octagon for 25 minutes, banging it out with Zhang for five rounds in what is the consensus greatest female MMA fight of all time. At the end of the fight, the judges sided with Zhang as the winner via split decision, but there’s no doubt Jedrzejczyk put up an incredible fight despite losing on the cards.

The fight was a brutal war between two willing combatants and Jedrzejczyk suffered a horrible hematoma that left her forehead badly disfigured, in addition to the usual bumps and bruises suffered in an MMA fight. Fortunately, and perhaps surprisingly, it appears she was able to escape the bout with any serious injuries.

Following the event, Team Jedrzejczyk provided a health update for their fighter (via ESPN’s Ariel Helwani).

Joanna Jędrzejczyk was just discharged from the hospital, according to her team. No significant injuries, they said. Here she is leaving moments ago. 📷 @gldlx pic.twitter.com/y58z4EjMx5 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 8, 2020

Despite losing the fight via split decision, Jedrzejczyk regained the respect of MMA fans and her fellow fighters are going through a tough stretch in championship fights in recent years. Though Jedrzejczyk is now 0-4 in her last four title fights between 115lbs and 125lbs, the fight with Zhang proved that she’s still an elite fighter.

It’s hard to say what’s next for Jedrzejczyk at this point. She appears to be one of the top-three fighters in the division but after losing another championship fight likely won’t get the chance to fight for a belt anytime soon. At the same time, she just nearly beat the champion, so perhaps with another few wins could get another shot at the belt she once owned.

What do you think is next for Joanna Jedrzejczyk following UFC 248?