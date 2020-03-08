Photo: Check out the judges scorecards for Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

The judges’ scorecards for the UFC 248 main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero tell the story of a close, but clear decision win for the champ.

Not much happened for 25 minutes between Adesanya and Romero. Both men were very timid for the five rounds, with few strikes being thrown. Ultimately, though, the judges felt that Adesanya did more and gave him the decision nod. That being said, no one really knew how they would score it before the official scorecards were read.

Following the event, the scorecards for Adesanya vs. Romero were released. Despite many wondering how the judges would end up scoring it, the scorecards indicate that there wasn’t much controversy at all. Check them out below.

Here's the Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero scorecard#UFC248 pic.twitter.com/cyyT1fIh1e — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 8, 2020

As you can see from the scorecards, the three judges unanimously agreed that Romero won the first round. They all also agreed that Adesanya took the last three rounds, with two of the judges giving Romero the second round and one giving Adesanya the second. For such a close fight that seemed to have a split consensus of the winner among fans and media online, the judges had it clearly for Adesanya. Of course, he had to win the last three rounds to pull it off, but the did just that.

Having said that, it certainly wasn’t a pretty fight to watch. Both Adesanya and Romero threw fewer strikes in this fight than most of their other fights in the UFC, leading to a very boring 25 minutes for fans. Thankfully, the co-main event for the UFC women’s strawweight title between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk turned out to be an absolute war that more than made up for a lackluster main event.

