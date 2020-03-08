Paulo Costa trashes Israel Adesanya, says fight with Yoel Romero ‘was sh*t’

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa says he was ashamed of the UFC 248 main event stinker between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

Adesanya defeated Romero via a close unanimous decision in what was one of the dullest UFC title fights perhaps of all time. Neither men seemed to fight with any sort of urgency and the fight featured a shocking lack of aggressiveness by two of the most dangerous middleweights on the roster. It was a bizarre fight, and Costa was not a fan of what he saw from his potential next foe.

Attending UFC 248 as a guest fighter, Costa was given screen time and named by the UFC commentators multiple times as the next guy in line to fight for the belt against the winner of the fight, which we now know is Adesanya. Costa even got into it with the champ from behind the Octagon fence but was not allowed into the cage. Afterward, the hulking contender spoke about his disappointment with the fight.

Paulo Costa says Israel Adesanya’s the most shameful champion and he will make him cry. #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/SIVRZ2DHQC — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 8, 2020

“Adesanya’s nothing. Adesanya is the most shameful champion I have seen ever. He just runs. He’s nothing. He’s nothing. He’s scared. I think he don’t deserve to talk about him. Was a sh*t fight, was sh*t. I will make him cry. I will hit him very badly,” Costa said.

Costa was supposed to fight Adesanya for the belt, but when he injured his biceps he was forced to withdraw from the fight and the UFC gave Romero the title shot instead. After having surgery on his arm, Costa was recently cleared to resume training and clearly he is ready to get back into the cage. The UFC will likely give Adesanya a few months off, but there’s no doubt the unbeaten Costa is next in line for a shot at the belt.

Do you think Paulo Costa will defeat Israel Adesanya?