Dana White calls Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk one of the greatest fights in MMA history

UFC president Dana White called the co-main event at UFC 248 between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk one of the greatest fights in MMA history.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk bruised and battered each other all over the Octagon for 25 minutes of pure carnage in a fight that saw Zhang retain her women’s strawweight belt via split decision. Fans, media, and fellow fighters lauded the performances of both women on social media, with many commenting it was one of the greatest fights of all time, regardless of gender.

Speaking to TSN’S Aaron Bronsteter, White praised Zhang and Jedrzejczyk for their epic battle and said the fight was one of the best he’s ever seen in MMA history.

“It’s one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, period. Right when the fight got over, I heard that they threw 800 punches, 400 each, in that ballpark. Both women were incredibly durable, kept coming forward, both of them wanted to win that belt so bad. It was one of the greatest fights ever,” White said.

“From what I saw, those guys were matching each other punch for punch. Every time someone would punch or kick, the other one would punch or kick. Both of them threw around 400 punches. It was an incredible fight.”

That’s high praise from White, who has seen some of the greatest fights in MMA history over his years overseeing the UFC. Ironically, on the same night that Zhang and Jedrzejczyk put on their epic battle, the UFC entered the Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson light heavyweight title fight from UFC 165 into the Hall of Fame. One day we could very well see Zhang and Jedrzejczyk enshrined in there after putting on this incredible war, one that will likely be “Fight of the Year” when 2020 is all said and done.

Do you agree with Dana White that Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk was one of the best MMA fights of all time?