UFC Minneapolis Results: Francis Ngannou flattens Junior dos Santos (VIDEO)

A key heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Junior dos Santos taking on dangerous knockout artist Francis Ngannou headlined tonight’s UFC Minneapolis event.

Junior dos Santos (21-5 MMA) entered tonight’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis at March’s UFC Wichita event.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou (13-3 MMA) was last seen in action at February’s UFC event in Phoenix, where he scored a 26-second knockout victory over former division kingpin Cain Velasquez. ‘The Predator’ entered tonight’s UFC Minneapolis headliner on a two-fight win streak, this after suffering back-to-back setbacks to Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic.

Round one of the UFC Minneapolis main event begins and Francis Ngannou starts things off with a heavy low kick. He lands another. ‘The Predator’ with a big right that glances off the head of ‘JDS’. That appeared to hurt the former champion. Ngannou presses forward and lands a massive punch. Junior dos Santos crumbles to the floor and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Minneapolis Result: Francis Ngannou def. Junior dos Santos via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Francis Ngannou fight next following his victory over Junior dos Santos at UFC Minneapolis? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019