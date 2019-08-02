Jessica Andrade eyes super fight with Valentina Shevchenko after UFC Shenzhen

Jessica Andrade has her first strawweight title defense set. In the main event of UFC Shenzhen, the Brazilian will put her title on the line against Weili Zhang.

Andrade already has big plans for her future, barring she beats the Chinese fighter.

The strawweight champ is hoping to score a superfight with current flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko is set for her own title defense next weekend in the main event of UFC Uruguay. Should both of them win, Andrade says that is the fight to make.

“That’s a fight I would really like to have,” Jessica Andrade said to Portal de Vale Tudo (as translated by Google Translate). “I believe that, if I win my next fight, which is my most important fight at the moment, who knows, I might ask for this Shevchenko fight. She’s the best at flyweight, so it would be a cool test for me. I really like her, I always hug her, greet her and talk to her everywhere we meet,” she continued. “She’s really nice, but I want to test myself, too. I want to see what level I’m at. If I have really improved. If I defend my title now, I do want to ask for the chance to fight Valentina and become a champion in two different weight classes.”

Although Jessica Andrade is fighting at strawweight, the size may not be a factor in a potential fight against Valentina Shevchenko. The Brazilian fought at bantamweight like Shevchenko early on in her MMA and UFC career, before making the move to 115-pounds.

It would no doubt be an interesting fight, especially given the fact that there aren’t a ton of challengers for the belt at flyweight.

If Jessica Andrade and Valentina Shevchenko were to fight at flyweight, who would you pick to win? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/1/2019.