Junior dos Santos not worried about being cut despite entering UFC 256 on a three-fight losing streak

Junior dos Santos doesn’t believe his job is on the line in his upcoming fight.

On the main card of UFC 256, dos Santos is set to return to the Octagon against the undefeated prospect, Ciryl Gane. The former UFC heavyweight champion is on a three-fight losing streak. And, with the UFC is cutting 60 fighters by year’s end, losing four in a row could be the end of his tenure. But, JDS remains confident he will still be a UFC fighter in 2021.

“Well, I have to say no. I can’t deny that we think about it if they are releasing all these guys maybe we can be one of them but I don’t really know. I’m not worried about that, I’m not thinking about that right now because in the UFC you have no options. They can release you from your contract the moment they want,” dos Santos said to TSN. “We are employees and we need to do our best to keep working. They can release you anytime they want. Now, they are planning to do this in a big way by releasing more people. It is strange. I don’t really stop to think about that. I don’t really agree with the way things happen with these guys, but this is a business.”

Although Junior dos Santos is a legend of the sport and a future Hall of Famer, losing four in a row is never a good sign. The UFC released Anderson Silva and Yoel Romero who were both getting up in there and age and on a losing skid. JDS fits both those categories perfectly.

So, if the Brazilian wants to remain a UFC fighter in 2021, the best way to secure that is by pulling off a sizeable upset in beating Gane on Saturday night. If he beats Gane, there is no question the UFC will keep Junior dos Santos around.

Do you think the UFC will release Junior dos Santos if he loses at UFC 256?