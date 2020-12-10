Combate Americas interested in booking Tito Ortiz vs. Yoel Romero

Hispanic MMA promotion Combate Americas says it would be interested in booking a 205lbs matchup between Tito Ortiz and Yoel Romero.

Romero was released by the UFC last week as part of the promotion’s plan to cut 60 fighters from the roster. Since becoming a free agent, Romero has surprisingly drawn little interest on the free-agent market. Bellator president Scott Coker said that his promotion isn’t interested in signing Romero, and we haven’t heard much from other MMA organizations such as PFL or ONE Championship, though BKFC has shown interest. Right now, it looks like Romero will have to consider all of his options.

One of those options could be Combate Americas. The promotion has Ortiz signed to a deal and last year he put on a big fight when he took on former WWE star Alberto del Rio. Combate still wants to capitalize on having Ortiz as a member of its roster before he retires, but the promotion hasn’t found the right opponent yet. It’s possible that the opponent could be Romero. Speaking to MiddleEasy, a Combate official said that the promotion is very interested in booking Ortiz vs. Romero at light heavyweight.

“Combate Americas typically signs newer fighters. However, (Combate) would be interested in exploring a potential superfight between Yoel (Romero) and Tito Ortiz. (Combate) heard Yoel was considering moving up to 205 so, if he is, this is a fight (we) would be interested in looking into,” Combate said in a statement.

Ortiz and Romero are actually very similar in age, with Ortiz being 45 and Romero being 43. Of course, Romero has been the far more active fighter the last few years and if he did fight Ortiz, he would surely enter the fight as a massive betting favorite. However, Ortiz is the naturally bigger man and he’s won three straight fights, so he does present some potential intrigue as an opponent. But it remains to be seen if Ortiz is even interested in training for an MMA fight now considering his political priorities.

For Romero, he is likely looking to land the best contract he can and secure the bag in the twilight of his career. If Combate Americas can make a competitive free-agent contract offer then perhaps the Cuban would be interested in taking his talents to Combate. For now, Romero remains a free agent and is free to sign with anyone.

Do you want to see Combate Americas book Tito Ortiz vs. Yoel Romero?