Watch Sean O’Malley react live to seeing Cody Garbrandt get KOed at UFC 269

Watch UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley react live to seeing former divisional champion Cody Garbrandt getting KOed at UFC 269.

Garbrandt was starched by Kai Kara-France in the first round of their flyweight fight on the UFC 269 undercard. The former UFC bantamweight champion Garbrandt’s chin has always been a big question mark, but at 125lbs his durability issues are even more prominent as he was dropped twice in this fight en route to the TKO stoppage. Crazy enough, O’Malley was actually being interviewed by the UFC when the knockout went down. Take a look below at the live reaction from O’Malley to seeing Garbrandt get KOed by Kara-France.

“Oh, Cody. Cody just got knocked out. Sucks for him. Deuces. Some people aren’t built for this,” O’Malley said.

Sean O’Malley defeated Raulian Paiva via first-round knockout earlier on the card for what was his third straight win by knockout. Earlier in the week, O’Malley and Garbrandt did a staredown just for the future, but after Garbrandt got knocked out yet again, it’s hard to see this fight ever taking place. Although there would have been an argument to make this fight in the future had Garbrandt defeated Kara-France, the fact he lost again doesn’t give Garbrandt much of an ability to call anyone out going forward given his recent losing skid.

As for O’Malley, his win over Paiva was a good one and it showed that he is one of the best 135lbers in the UFC. Although he is not ranked right now, the ironic thing is that Garbrandt is the No. 7 ranked bantamweight in the UFC right now. Since Garbrandt is at 125lbs now, he will be booted from the 135lbs ranks, and likely replaced in the top-15 by O’Malley.

What was your reaction to seeing Cody Garbrandt getting knocked out by Kai Kara-France at UFC 269?