Julianna Peña provides update following UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes: “No chunks missing, no surgery necessary”

Julianna Peña has provided an update following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

It was Peña (12-5 MMA) vs Nunes (22-5 MMA) II this past Saturday, July 30th, 2022 in the women’s bantamweight main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In a gutsy performance the 32 year old Peña lost her women’s bantamweight title by a fight primarily dominated by Nunes in the highly anticipated rematch. Peña was cut badly on her forehead and bled throughout the match-up.

Peña was taken straight to the hospital following the fight and was therefore absent from the post fight press conference. UFC President, Dana White, said Peña was taken to hospital due to damage she took during the fight and was missing a ‘big chunk’ from her forehead.

Yesterday, taking to Instagram, Julianna Pena gave an update on her health status:

“Tougher than a two dollar steak. Thanks for the love everyone! Just a cat scratch that required a few stitches, no chunks missing, no surgery necessary. Love you all! We’re 1-1 now #peopleschamp #trilogy #penavsnunes3 #lfg.”

Nunes and Peña first met in December of 2021 at UFC 269 where Peña defeated Nunes, claiming the title by submitting Nunes with a second round rear-naked choke. It was said to be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

It now sounds like Peña is already talking a trilogy match between the two champions.

Prior to Nunes’ loss to Peña last December, she was on a 12 fight winning streak. With her win this past Saturday she has regained her status as a two-division champion.

Would you like to see ‘Lioness’ and ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ get back in the Octagon for a trilogy fight?

