Kevin Holland explains what Kamaru Usman must do in order to obtain true GOAT status

Kevin Holland has explained what Kamaru Usman must do in order to obtain true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status.

Holland, 29, (23-7 MMA) believes young athletes should be paired up with veteran fighters, with the potential of creating new stars for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ to defend his title against.

In an interview with ‘MMA Fighting’ Holland spoke about his thoughts on what is required for Usman to obtain GOAT status (h/t MMANews):

“If Usman is at 170 pounds, he needs new faces. He has Chimaev, somebody like Sean Brady, there’s another new guy, he’s up-and-coming. He’s pretty badass … I can’t say his name right, so I don’t want to mess it up. I mean there’s so many guys out there that would make good fights for Usman on the up and coming.”

Continuing Holland said:

“And you could put me at the very tail end of that. You got to give us some of those OGs so you can get some fresh blood. I mean, I think some of the younger guys should fight more of the OGs so they can be ready to have the name to fight Usman, so Usman can get some more fun fights underneath his belt.”

Finishing, Holland said Usman needs fresh faces to get true GOAT status:

“If he truly is a GOAT, he can have multiple names, new names, old names, all names … but this is the only way to find out if he’s the GOAT is to give him fresh faces. Can’t give him fresh faces if all of us keep fighting each other and the old guys keep fighting each other. So let’s spread it out.”

Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) is scheduled to defend his title against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) at UFC 278 on August 20, 2022 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will be his sixth career welterweight title defence.

Do you agree with Kevin Holland’s advice for Kamaru Usman concerning GOAT status?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!