Deiveson Figueiredo sounds off after Joe Rogan dubs UFC 277 interim title bout “the real world title” fight: “I’m basically going to tell him what’s up, and what’s really going to happen”

Deiveson Figueiredo has sounded off after Joe Rogan dubbed the UFC 277 interim flyweight title bout ‘the real world title’ fight.

It was during the preliminary broadcast of UFC 277 that Joe Rogan called the co-main event between Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) and Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) for the interim flyweight championship ‘the real title fight’.

Rogan said to his fellow commentators:

“I don’t think we’re ever going to see Deiveson Figueiredo down at 125 again, and I think those two gentlemen, there’s a real good argument that Moreno won that last fight as well. So that is, in my opinion, that’s the world title fight right there.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Well, Figueiredo takes exception to that commentary from Mr. Rogan and spoke with reporters backstage saying (h/t MMAFighting):

“I’m going to show it to him. Maybe there could be a friendly wager to make weight, and I’m going to show it to him. I’m basically going to tell him what’s up, and what’s really going to happen.”

Continuing Deiveson Figueiredo spoke about his health status saying:

“The hand’s hurting a little bit, maybe it’s the age. At home, it was hurting, I have to tell you. I’ve been doing a lot of exercises for the hand and working it as much as possible. I think I’m going to be ready to go and, believe me, I do believe I still have a lot to give in the octagon for you guys.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Concluding the Brazilian finished with:

“I’m going to make them swallow all of the words and all the talk that is happening right now. Everything they’ve been saying about me, I’m going to make them swallow their words.”

All said and done it was Moreno defeating Kara-France at UFC 277 by knockout at 4:34 of the third round.

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2 MMA), the current flyweight champion, previously defeated Moreno at UFC 270 in January of this year but suffered a hand injury that has him out of action until the fourth quarter of the year.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Rogan that the interim flyweight championship was ‘the real title fight’ or are you hoping to see Figueiredo back at flyweight in the Octagon in the near future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!