The remains of missing MMA fighter David Koenig discovered in Missouri woods

The human remains of missing MMA fighter David Koenig were discovered in the woods of Missouri on December 22nd.

Koenig, an amateur MMA fighter, had been missing since February 9, 2020.

According to a report from the Springfield News-Leader, human remains were found in a wooded area of Branson one week ago, and a forensic odonatologist was able to confirm the deceased was the missing Koenig. A further search of the area resulted in the recovery of most of Koenig’s remains and other personal articles.

“The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play,” the police department shared in a news release.

Tracy Koenig, David’s mother, confirmed the news that her son’s remains had been found on Monday:

“He was not shot, stabbed, no broken bones of any sort,” Tracy wrote on social media. “He wasn’t robbed, as his tattered wallet was still in tact, as well as the two silver necklaces he always (wore) amongst some other things.”

Tracy Koenig continued:

“Nobody killed Dave. Nobody! He left the Peachtree on foot and never made it home. Why he was in distress, and why he walked through the deep woods…..we most likely will never know. But he is GONE. So PLEASE…..NO MORE RUMORS…..NO CONSPIRACY THEORIES…..NO BLAMING BRANSON PD.”

Tracy Koenig concluded by thanking everyone for their efforts in searching for her son.

“Please do not think we are ungrateful in any way,” she wrote. “Thank you all soooo much for being not only a huge support, but for going above and beyond and helping us to physically search for Dave, help pay for billboards and private investigators, sharing my posts, calling in tips, handing out flyers all over the country. Dave would feel so honored and loved!”

David Koenig last competed in mixed martial arts in March of 2017, earning a first-round stoppage victory over Austin Levine. Rest in peace ‘Big Dave’.