Julianna Pena calls for trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes: “She doesn’t touch me next time”

Julianna Pena wants to share the Octagon with Amanda Nunes again.

Back in Dec. 2021, Pena stunned the MMA world when she submitted Nunes to become the new UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Their rematch played out far differently with “The Lioness” dominating a tough but clearly outmatched Pena. Nunes won the fight via unanimous decision to get the 135-pound gold back.

Appearing on the UFC Vegas 59 post-fight show, Julianna Pena said she’s confident that with enough time to prepare, Nunes wouldn’t be able to touch her (h/t MMAJunkie).

“When someone has entirely revamped and completely switched their entire stance, and their entire fighting style because of me, I take that as a compliment, you know?” Peña said on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 40 post-fight show. “And I think that if you give me time to get ready for both stances of Amanda, she doesn’t touch me next time. I’m just really hoping that she heals up and that she’s able to get back in there before the end of the year because I’ll absolutely be ready for that trilogy fight.”

Pena went on to say that she wouldn’t hesitate to take a trilogy fight with Nunes if offered.

“I’m ready to go Round 8 right now, like, let’s freakin’ go. I’m here, where you at Amanda? Amanda, seriously, where you at?” Peña said. “You left your girl hanging out there. I showed up for Team Peña, she didn’t show up for Team Nunes. I’m here, I’m ready to go Round 8.”

As of late, UFC President Dana White and Nunes have been more open to the idea of a trilogy fight against reigning UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Whether or not the UFC will finally go through with the matchup remains to be seen.

