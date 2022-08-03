Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”

UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch.

Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.

Following her dominant win to regain the women’s bantamweight title, many fans were left pondering what could come next for ‘The Lioness’.

Many enthusiasts have expressed their desire to see Nunes have a trilogy bout with reigning UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. With that said, other fans have mentioned a featherweight rematch with Cris Cyborg as being their preferred fight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

For UFC President Dana White, a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch.

”Why? Who’s talking about that?” White questions a reporter asking about a potential Nunes vs Cyborg rematch following tonight’s Contender Series event. “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg. The Shevchenko fight makes way more sense. And I’m not just sh*tting on Cyborg, cuz we’ve had history. To be honest with you, I don’t usually talk about this sh*t publicly. You know how I always say ‘I don’t tell you guys anything’, but she actually texted me and wished me a happy birthday. You know for my birthday, so it’s not like Cyborg and I hate each other. And I’m not trying to discredit her. I wish her the best with whatever she’s doing.”

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg of course met in December of 2018 at UFC 232, with ‘The Lioness’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with UFC President Dana White that a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko at bantamweight makes “a lot more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a featherweight rematch with Cris Cyborg? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!