Glover Teixeira interested in ending retirement and making UFC return: “I want to compete”
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is interested in ending his retirement.
Teixeira announced his retirement from MMA back in January of 2023 after he lost to Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title. Since then, Teixeira has gone into a coaching role, as he helps train Alex Pereira. Yet, as he the success the Brazilian is having, Teixeira says he’s getting the itch to compete and is contemplating a return.
“There’s nothing [booked], but I’ll definitely go back to competition,” Teixeira said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I keep going after challenges. It’s hard to stay [training] with no reason why, so I’ll definitely do something. I want to compete.”
Alex Pereira tells Glover Teixeira to come back
Glover Teixeira says he’s still in the gym and after sparring with Alex Pereira, the current light heavyweight champion told him to come back.
“I’ll do some jiu-jitsu, I wanna do… I don’t know, maybe boxing. Or even go back for some fights in the UFC,” Teixeira said. “That’s got to be it because it’s hard, man. I’m feeling great, fighting hard with the guys in the gym. I’ve rolled with some wrestlers, training with Sean Strickland and ‘Poatan’.
“I was doing some light sparring with ‘Poatan’ the other day, and he’s like, ‘F*ck, Glover, you have to come back!’ I’m training well, I’m feeling well. I love this. I’m not saying I want to fight, but I want to compete. If it’s jiu-jitsu, Lovato, guys like that. I wanna do some matches, that’s for sure.”
If Teixeira does fight again, it’s uncertain if he will compete at 205lbs or if he will go up to heavyweight. It’s also not even official that Teixeira will return, but he says it is something he is contemplating.
Glover Teixeira turns 45 later this month and is 33-9 as a pro. He’s the former UFC light heavyweight champion and has notable wins over Jan Blachowicz, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, Jared Cannonier, Ryan Bader, and Rampage Jackson among others.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Glover Teixeira UFC