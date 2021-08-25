Jose Aldo shares motivational quote following UFC career revival: “Don’t give up on your dreams”

Top bantamweight contender Jose Aldo shared a motivational quote following his UFC career revival, saying “don’t give up on your dreams.”

Aldo’s career appeared to be coming to a screeching halt just last year following a brutal fifth-round TKO defeat to Petr Yan at UFC 251. It was a devastating loss for Aldo, who had lost to Alexander Volkanovski and Marlon Moraes before that for a three-fight losing skid. You could forgive fans for thinking that Aldo’s career was on a huge decline given his losing skid between 2019 and 2020, but the Brazilian proved that he is a legend once again by bouncing back in his last two outings with wins over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera at 135.

Incredibly enough, even though Aldo is 17 years into his MMA career now, he appears to be on the upswing, and he is currently chasing after the UFC bantamweight title, having recently called out TJ Dillashaw for a No. 1 contender fight. Taking to his social media, Aldo shared a motivational quote with his fans, telling them to not give up on their dreams.

Don’t give up on your dreams. Apply yourself and FIGHT. Small steps can take you to great triumphs.

Aldo is the former UFC featherweight champion and a lock to be in the UFC Hall of Fame one day when his career is all said and done. Despite already being on the GOATs in MMA, Aldo has aspirations of adding a second UFC title to his mantle. Having already won the 145lbs belt and defending it many times, Aldo is now hoping he gets another chance to fight for the UFC bantamweight title, and this time he promises his fans he will win it.

Who do you want to see Jose Aldo fight next after beating Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera in his last two fights?