Pro fighters make their picks for Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

In the main event of UFC Vegas 35, top-10 featherweights and two of the best strikers in the division collide as Edson Barboza takes on Giga Chikadze. Ahead of the fight, Barboza is a -115 favorite while the Georgian is the -105 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are split on this one but the slight majority lean towards Giga Chikadze getting it done and likely by stoppage.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze:

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: That is a really good one. It’s a big step-up in competition from Giga Chikadze but it’s well-deserved. He’s a high-level striker just like Edson Barboza. It’s such a toss-up, but I can’t go against someone who has proven themselves time and time again so I think Edson gets it done.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: They are both really good strikers but I think Barboza is more explosive and has the experience going five rounds.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: I like Barboza, he’s the better MMA fighter.

Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC welterweight: That is a tough one to pick. The way Giga has been fighting, I think he gets it done.

Alex Perez, UFC flyweight: Giga by TKO. He is such a good striker and will find the opening on Barboza.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Edson Barboza, he is the more well-rounded fighter.

Georgi Karakhanyan, Bellator lightweight: That is a tough one. Giga fought my training partner, Cub Swanson, and got him out of there in the first. Edson has been through so many wars so I think the damage catches up to him and Giga wins a decision.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: I think Giga Chikadze. He impressed me with the win over Cub Swanson. I also think he’s the better kickboxer than Barboza.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: They both have looked good in their last fights. Giga’s last fight was the only time I have watched him fight, but I do think he has the skillset on the feet to win.

Fighters picking Edson Barboza: Adrian Yanez, Brian Kelleher, Sam Alvey, Alonzo Menifield

Fighters picking Giga Chikadze: Ramiz Brahimaj, Alex Perez, Georgi Karakhanyan, Jason Witt, Andre Petroski

