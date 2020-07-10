Jose Aldo says he deserves UFC 251 title shot, plans to KO Petr Yan

Jose Aldo knows he deserves his chance to fight for bantamweight gold at UFC 251.

On the stacked UFC 251 pay-per-view card, Aldo is set to take on the surging Russian contender, Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title. It is a very intriguing matchup where many are picking the Russian to get the win.

Although it is a fight many fans are looking forward to, some think Aldo shouldn’t be in this spot. He is 0-1 at bantamweight and on a two-fight losing skid, but the Brazilian believes he beat Marlon Moraes so he deserves the title shot.

“I’m not worried about that. I know that I won that fight,” Aldo said at media day. “Even the judges afterward said that they agreed with me. I beat Marlon, who’s the No. 1 contender. So it doesn’t bother me at all. I deserve to be here.”

For Jose Aldo, he says this camp has been the best one as a professional. He is not worried about the weight cut to 135-pounds and knows he will become a two-weight UFC champion on Saturday. He also expects to score a KO win over Petr Yan, but if he can’t get the finish, he knows it will be the Fight of the Night.

“If it’s up to me, it is going to be a lot of back-and-forths. I’ve been saying nobody is watching my training, nobody knows what I’ve done this camp, it was my best camp,” Aldo explained. “My speed, my power, my everything. If it’s not Fight of the Night it’s going to [the] knockout of the night.”

It is no doubt a very intriguing matchup where Yan said to BJPENN.com that he plans to win this fight in dominant fashion.

“Our styles match up very well, I believe it will be a very exciting fight. I will control the fight and dictate how this fight will go,” Petr Yan said. “It will be my pace, my distance, and my terms. Right now, I don’t think about my legacy. I am just 100 percent focused on winning the title in the most dominant fashion.”

Regardless, both fighters think this fight is going to end by stoppage which should excite the fans.

Do you think Jose Aldo deserves the title shot and will be able to KO Petr Yan as he says?