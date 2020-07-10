Dana White previews two under-the-radar fights at UFC 251

UFC president Dana White previewed two under-the-radar fights on this Saturday night’s stacked UFC 251 event in a new video blog.

Most fans are looking forward to the three title fights at the top of the UFC 251 card: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal for the UFC welterweight title; Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway in a rematch for the UFC featherweight title; and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC bantamweight title. Those are three incredible fights so it makes sense everyone is talking about them, but what truly makes UFC 251 a special card is its depth as White and the UFC matchmaker have put together and incredibly deep lineup.

From top-to-bottom, UFC 251 is loaded with an incredible slate of 13 fights. In an effort to get fans interested in some of the lesser-known fights on cards, White has been releasing short video blogs previewing a couple of fights on each event. The UFC bossman did the same for UFC 251, pointing to two fights in particular that he believes fans will enjoy. Take a look at the two fights White believes are flying under the radar.

“What’s up everybody? Finally, we are going to Fight Island this Saturday night with a ridiculous card. Obviously, the main event, Usman vs. Masvidal, the people’s fight. This is the fights everybody wanted, fate made it come together, and here we are” White said.

“A couple of fights you might not know about. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov. Santos is 22-6 with 14 knockouts and three submissions. He’s been in and out of the top 15 for a while. Salikhov is 16-2 with 12 knockouts and two submissions and he’s looking for his fourth straight win. Both of these guys are creative strikers. They have highlight-reel finishes all over their career. There’s no way that this fight isn’t a backburner,” continued White.

“Another fight you may not know about. Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka. Former and current title contender versus the RIZIN light heavyweight champion. Volkan’s nickname is ‘No Time’ due to his consistent first-round knockouts. Volkan is looking to get back into title contention and it’s against Jiri Prochazka. Jiri is 26-3 with 23 wins by knockout. This one will lead to a new light heavyweight contender no matter who wins the fight.

“It’s over. We’re here, you guys. Fight Island this Saturday night. If you don’t know, now you know,” concluded Dana White.

