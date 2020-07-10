Paige VanZant, Max Holloway, and Jorge Masvidal bets “through the roof” heading into UFC 251

Bets on UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal are “through the roof” and Paige VanZant and Max Holloway aren’t far behind heading into UFC 251.

All three of Masvidal, VanZant, and Holloway are the underdogs in their fights against Kamaru Usman, Amanda Ribas, and Alexander Volkanovski, respectively. While the oddsmakers are pegging them all as underdogs, bettors have been quick to put their money on all three heading into Saturday night’s massive UFC 251 event on Fight Island.

According to BetOnline’s Dave Mason, Masvidal is drawing the most bets of anyone on the card, followed by VanZant and Holloway, which may come as a surprise to many.

Paige VanZant the second highest bet count so far. I $hit you not. Holloway a close 3rd https://t.co/URihGrNomZ — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) July 10, 2020

Masvidal was as high as a +265 underdog earlier this week, but he’s down to a +150 underdog in some spots. Though the bigger overall bets have come in on Usman, Circa Sports’ Nick Kalikas recently reported that a ratio of 10-to-1 has come in on Masvidal as the underdog. Bettors clearly like the underdog value on Masvidal in this spot despite him officially taking the fight on just six days’ notice.

As for VanZant, she is a massive underdog right now to Amanda Ribas in the main card PPV opener. VanZant is currently a +675 underdog at some sportsbooks, with Ribas as a -1000 favorite. Although Ribas has looked dominant so far in the UFC, the fact so many bets are coming in on VanZant suggests bettors are seeing some value in VanZant as an underdog. However, the fact that Ribas remains such a big favorite suggests the sportsbooks believe she is going to win this fight.

Regarding Holloway, he was the favorite back at UFC 245 when he took on Volkanovski the first time around, but he’s the underdog this time. Volkanovski is a clear 2-to-1 favorite at every online sportsbook with odds available, while Holloway is as high as a +190 underdog at some spots. Although Holloway lost the first fight comfortably, bettors clearly are seeing value on him as the underdog despite how dominant Volkanovski was in the first fight.

The oddsmakers set the lines and the betting public moves them, but ultimately it comes down to the fighters performing inside the Octagon. Although VanZant, Masvidal, and Holloway are all underdogs, we will find out Saturday if they can defy the odds.

