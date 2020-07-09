UFC 251 | Pro fighters make their picks for Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo title fight

The third title fight on the stacked UFC 251 card sees the vacant bantamweight title on the line as Petr Yan battles Jose Aldo. Heading into the fight, the Russian in Yan is a -225 favorite while the Brazilian is a +175 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of the fighters believe it will be Petr Yan getting the job done, with many thinking the fight ends by stoppage.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo:

Alex Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion: Man that is a good fight. People want to say Aldo is over the edge, which I don’t agree with. But, I’ve trained with Yan and he is a beast and he is no joke and is in your face and doesn’t stop. Yan will take over in the later rounds so I’ll go with Yan.

Frankie Edgar, UFC bantamweight: You can never rule out Jose Aldo, he’s a legend and one of the best to do it. But, I’m going with Petr Yan. I thought Marlon beat Aldo. He’s a big name but I think Yan gets it done.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: Aldo I think is getting older and facing tougher competition. I think we see Yan claim the vacant title by stoppage.

Gray Maynard, former UFC lightweight: I always have to go with Aldo he is my boy but Petr Yan is tough.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I got Petr Yan to win the vacant title by KO/TKO. I don’t know how Aldo will look at 135 again.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I think Yan is going to KO Aldo. Yan packs a crazy punch and I think he will find the targets before the fifth round. I think we’re in for a fun standup fight and I believe Yan wins by KO/TKO.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: Petr Yan all day. He’s so good at 135.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: That one will be a barn burner. Jose is a legend but if I would have to bet I would bet on Yan. That boy is really good so I think he will win the vacant belt.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Petr Yan. Jose Aldo, I think he beat Moraes, but he is getting older and it is a big cut to 135 and Yan is looking really good coming off that win to Faber. I don’t know what Aldo can do to be able to beat Yan.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Jose Aldo keeps coming back no matter how old he is. But, I see Petr Yan, he has the momentum with him and will become the new champ.

Fighters picking Petr Yan: Alex Volkanovski, Frankie Edgar, Volkan Oezdemir, Jim Miller, Randy Costa, Ian Heinisch, Tyson Nam, Kyle Nelson, Youssef Zalal

Fighters picking Jose Aldo: Gray Maynard

