Cory Sandhagen wishes UFC Vegas 60 bout against Song Yadong ended differently: “That was kind of a bummer”

Cory Sandhagen scored a TKO victory over Song Yadong, but he didn’t do so in the way he wanted to.

Sandhagen and Yadong clashed in the main event of UFC Vegas 60. The two traded leather inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This one almost made it to the fifth round, but it was not meant to be.

Yadong suffered a deep cut courtesy of a Sandhagen elbow. After taking a look at the gash, the Octagon-side doctor decided that Yadong should not continue. It officially goes down as a fourth-round TKO win via doctor’s stoppage for Sandhagen.

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Vegas 60 post-fight press conference, Sandhagen praised Yadong for his toughness (h/t MMAFighting).

“I honestly didn’t think about the cut,” Sandhagen said at his post-fight press conference. “I could see the blood going into his mouth. He’s kind of a freaky dude. He’s smiling and enjoying it, getting the blood in his mouth. He’s kind of one of those guys.

“I noticed that, but outside of that, it was stick to the game plan and make sure I don’t get my ass knocked out by him.”

Sandhagen explained why the ending of his fight with Yadong was disappointing despite winning.

“Song is a hell of a fighter,” Sandhagen said. “I knew that he was going to be super tough. The guy hits really hard and he defended the takedowns really well. I think I was starting to figure him out as the fight was going on, so I was really looking forward to a fifth round.

“I felt good, I felt fresh. I felt like my eyes were still working and my fifth round was going to be good, but I wanted to know that. That was kind of a bummer.”