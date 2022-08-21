UFC 278 Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 278 main card lineup features a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight contest between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili.

Aldo (31-7 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font. The MMA legend has gone 3-2 since making the drop to the promotions bantamweight division.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (14-4 MMA) enters UFC 278 on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a come from behind TKO victory over Marlon Moraes. Prior to that, ‘The Machine’ has won six straight bouts by decision.

Round one of this pivotal bantamweight matchup begins and Merab Dvalishvili opens the contest with a spinning kick! Merab with a low kick but it is checked by Jose Aldo. He shoots in for a takedown but the ‘King of Rio’ shrugs him off. The fighters exchange low kicks. Aldo lands another. Dvalishvili charges forward with a flurry and then dives on a single leg. He pushes Aldo against the fence and forces the clinch. The fighters break and Merab lands a left hook on the exit. Jose Aldo leaps in with a nice knee to the body. Dvalishvili pressing forward but Aldo catches him with a body shot before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Jose Aldo lands a crisp jab. Merab Dvalishvili shoots in and forces the clinch. He lands some knees to the thigh of the Brazilian legend. Aldo pretends to yawn and then the fighters separate. Aldo with a nice combination. Merab shoots for another takedown but is once again denied and we are back to the clinch. The bantamweights break but Dvalishvili shoots in immediately. Another short break and Merab is once again in on a takedown attempt. Jose Aldo shrugs him off. Merab shoots one more time but is once again stuffed as the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Merab Dvalishvili lands a straight right. Jose Aldo returns fire with a knee to the body. Merab quickly shoots for a takedown but ‘The King of Rio’ shrugs him off. Dvalishvili is coming forward relentlessly now. Dvalishvili almost tosses Aldo but can’t get him off his feet. Another toss and this time it works. Now he’s on Aldo’s back standing. The horn sounds and Merab celebrates.

Official UFC 278 Result: Merab Dvalishvili def. Jose Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

