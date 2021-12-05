Pros react after Jose Aldo defeats Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Jose Aldo taking on Rob Font.

Aldo (31-7 MMA), the promotions former featherweight kingpin, entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak. The MMA legend had scored impressive unanimous decision victories over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Rob Font (19-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 headliner with Jose Aldo sporting a four-fight win streak, his most recent victory being a unanimous decision over former division champion Cody Garbrandt.

Tonight’s main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Rob Font was seemingly able to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight, but it was the powerful kicks and right hands of ‘The King of Rio’ that proved to be the difference. Jose Aldo was able to drop the American on multiple occasions during the contest, cruising to a unanimous decision win. It was a vintage performance from Aldo and following the fight he called out former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Official UFC Vegas 44 Result: Jose Aldo def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (504-45 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to Aldo vs. Font below:

Amazing fight tonight — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 5, 2021

Nova Uniao!!!!! 🇧🇷 💪🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 5, 2021

Aldo is a live dog . I got my money on him #ufcvegas — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) December 5, 2021

Look at those slips by Aldo! 👌🏼#UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

Aldo is getting the timing and distance of font down. #ufcvegas — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) December 5, 2021

I have a feeling Rob broke his orbital. He looks in pain and it doesn’t look good 🥺 #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Aldo’s moments were bigger than Robs consistency throughout the fight. Great heart by both men! #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

What a fight?! Amazing! So amazing! So much heart shown tonight by both fighters. So happy I was able to watch that live. 💕 #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Let’s do it again @josealdojunior be a man and take a 5 rounder with me — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 5, 2021

