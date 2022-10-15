Jorge Masvidal trashes former opponent and “borderline vegetable” Nate Diaz: “He shouldn’t be in the big leagues”

Jorge Masvidal had some harsh words for his former UFC foe Nate Diaz during a recent interview with MMAFighting.

Masvidal (35-16 MMA) and Diaz (22-13 MMA) of course previously met in the main event of UFC 244 in 2019, with the promotions one-off BMF title up for grabs. The result was a third round TKO victory for ‘Gamebred’, this after the cage-side doctor stopped the contest due to lacerations on the face of the Stockton native.

Since that time, Jorge Masvidal has gone on to lose three straight fights, suffering two losses to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title and a lopsided decision defeat to his arch nemesis Colby Covington.

As for Nate Diaz, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ has gone 1-1 since his fight with ‘Gamebred’. The former TUF 5 winner recently fought out his UFC contract with a submission win over Tony Ferguson on September 10th.

During last night’s iKON FC event, Masvidal was asked what he thought of Diaz riding off into the sunset with his win over ‘El Cucuy‘.

“That’s good for him to leave the big leagues before he gets like serious brain damage. I think the guys like borderline vegetable, you know? His interviews, his spunkiness, his wittiness and sharpness has gone to like you have to wait for him to… The pause has gotten longer. You used to ask him a question and it would be like a two second pause. It’s like a thirty second pause now.” Jorge Masvidal said. “It’s good for him. He shouldn’t be in the big leagues man. He’s going to get hurt man. Take that old ass dude somewhere else. Plus, I almost killed his ass and the referee saved him, you know? So I don’t really like him too much.”

You can see a portion of Masvidal’s interview with MMAFighting below:

Nate Diaz has not yet responded to the comments made by ‘Gamebred’, but one can only assume that it is just a matter of time before the Stockton slugger fires back.

What do you think of the comments made by Jorge Masvidal? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

