Victor Henry confident he will TKO Raphael Assuncao at UFC Vegas 62: “If I had enough power to rock Raoni and almost finish him, I should have enough power to finish Assuncao

Victor Henry is confident he will get a stoppage win when he fights Raphael Assuncao at UFC Vegas 62.

Henry is coming off his UFC debut where he scored an upset win over Raoni Barcelos on short notice back in January. After the win, many wanted to see Henry right back in there but he will return 10 months later due to some minor injuries.

“I was nursing a couple of injuries that happened here and there. Not any major injuries, just through training these little things happen,” Henry said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When it comes to these fights, you can’t rush. The fight I had with Barcelos was a tough fight, and I have to make sure I go in when I’m ready and can’t do things just because that is when things go bad.”

Once Henry was ready to get a fight, he was offered Assuncao which he immediately accepted as he knew it was a big fight for him. Although Assuncao is on a losing skid, he still is a top fighter at bantamweight, and Henry is also expecting a very motivated Assuncao that could be fighting for his job.

“One of my old training partners, Pedro Munhoz, this was his first fight in the UFC. Pedro lost the first fight, one the second time, so now here I am about to fight him. He’s the highest-ranked guy I’ve fought,” Henry said. “Assuncao has a world of experience, he’s going to be dangerous in all aspects and although his most recent fights haven’t been his I think he will come out there with more to gain. Everyone expects him to roll over and die but I don’t think that will be the case at all. Everything he throws will be with the intent of maybe this is my last shot so I have to make it count.”

Although Victory Henry expects a better and more motivated Raphael Assuncao at UFC Vegas 62, the American has all the confidence he will get a TKO win.

“By TKO… If I had enough power to rock Raoni and almost finish him, I should have enough power to finish Assuncao,” Henry said.

If Henry does get the stoppage win he’s after, he isn’t sure where it puts him but all he cares about is getting the win and moving up the ranks.

“It’s a low reward, high risk but these are the situations you are put in. Out of the list the UFC gave me to fight, Assuncao was the highest ranked,” Henry concluded.

Do you think Victor Henry will finish Raphael Assuncao at UFC Vegas 62?

