Jorge Masvidal responds to Conor McGregor blasting him: ‘Too much man for you little guy’

Jorge Masvidal has responded to Conor McGregor’s recent comments.

Over the past couple of years, McGregor and Masvidal have taken shots at one another. After “Gamebred” was forced out of his UFC 269 with an injury, the Irishman took to social media to blast the BMF champion and said he should be stripped of the belt.

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

"It's also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your "injury" You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!," McGregor wrote on Twitter.

To no surprise, Masvidal was quick to respond to McGregor on social media. He blasted the Irishman for his comments and said he’s too man for him, and told him to go fight more old dudes in a bar.

I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

"I guess you're off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don't be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don't get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars," Masvidal responded to McGregor on Twitter.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal seems alive and well but whether or not they will fight is uncertain. Dana White has said McGregor is too small for Masvidal which the former two-division champion did not take kindly to. That, of course, is why ‘Gamebred’ called him a little guy.

Both McGregor and Masvidal are currently are sidelined with injures and when and who they will fight next is unknown at this time.

