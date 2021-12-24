Jorge Masvidal says he’s off the injured list but ‘these little b*****s don’t want to sign the contract’, Belal Muhammad responds

Jorge Masvidal says he is now healthy and looking to fight again soon.

Masvidal was slated to fight Leon Edwards earlier this month at UFC 269, but an injury forced “Gamebred” out of the contest. Now finally back to full health, Jorge Masvidal is looking to return to the Octagon, but unfortunately, no fighters are signing the contract.

“I’m off the injury list, and these little b*****s don’t want to sign the contract. The contracts have been handed. It’s in their f*****g face,” Masvidal said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. “They know I’m off the injury list. I’m trying to get some paychecks, but meanwhile, since I can’t rip these b*****s up, I’m going to go rip these mountains up.

“When you little p*****s get bored of calling my name out and actually want to sign the contract, from that little actress that works at Disney Channel (Paul), forgot his name, he just fought,” Masvidal continued. “To the little b***h that sells cheap-ass whiskey, to the fragile motherf****r that’s always getting his face broken – all you little b*tches can get it, man. To the one who’s in England that was talking s**t, you too, man. Come on, one of you sign the dotted line. Let’s go. Yes, I’m going to embarrass you and knock you the f**k out, but you guys are going to make a lot of money in the process.”

After Jorge Masvidal released the video, fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad offered up his services.

“Send location,” Muhammad tweeted.

Ever since Muhammad beat Stephen Thompson, he has called out a bunch of welterweights including Khamzat Chimaev, Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, and Masvidal. Whether or not “Gamebred” has any interest in fighting Muhammad is uncertain, but it is a chance to fight a top-five opponent.

Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight next?