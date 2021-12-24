Tyron Woodley had no recollection of Jake Paul knockout after regaining consciousness, says Din Thomas

Tyron Woodley didn’t believe he got knocked out by Jake Paul when he regained consciousness, his coach Din Thomas revealed.

Last Saturday night in the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view, Woodley and Paul were having their rematch after Paul won a split decision in August. The rematch started out slow and through five rounds there wasn’t a ton of action. However, in the sixth round, Paul landed a clean right hand that put Woodley out cold and according to Coach Thomas, “The Chosen One” didn’t believe he got knocked out.

“I think he went through a series of different emotions. I remember standing inside the ring as soon as it happened and he was like ‘no, no, when do I go back out?’ He didn’t even know, right when it happened, he thought it was in between rounds and I’m sure he was probably wondering why everybody was standing inside the ring. He didn’t even know at that moment,” Thomas said about Tyron Woodley on Sirius XM. “When I got out of the ring, I really just sat there, just in disbelief. That is really what the beginning was disbelief, you couldn’t believe that just happened.

“Then when we got to the back everyone on the team was disappointed like I can’t just believe that happened. Even him he was going back-and-forth,” Thomas continued about Woodley. “The guy that runs High Rollerz, well he was in the back and he brought his daughter who was probably four-years-old and when Tyron saw her he was like ‘hey, I’m okay, don’t worry.’ She really brought the life back into him and from him seeing this little girl you saw his whole demeanor change from being disappointed to this is what it is and I have to accept it.”

After Woodley got knocked out, people began claiming the fight was fixed and that the former UFC welterweight champion had taken a dive. However, Din Thomas say that is absolutely not true and he cements the fact that Woodley took this fight very seriously as he wanted to get the win back.

“Listen, that whole theory, it makes me laugh. Being in his camp I know how serious it was, it was serious,” Thomas said about Woodley. “Tyron really wanted this win back, he really wanted this fight. It was a serious thing. If it was a dive I wish they told me because I would’ve just shown up the night of and partying. But, that wasn’t the case it was a real, legit fight.”

With the loss, Tyron Woodley is now 0-2 in boxing and has lost his last six fights overall. However, he’s vowed to return and compete again in 2022.

