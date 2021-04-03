Jorge Masvidal responds after Ben Askren claims he made him famous with “lucky” knee at UFC 239

Jorge Masvidal has responded to Ben Askren’s recent claims that he “made him famous” with his “lucky” knee in their fight at UFC 239.

Masvidal and Askren had previously squared off in a highly anticipated welterweight bout on July 6 in 2019.

At the time, it was thought that if ‘Funky’ defeated ‘Gamebred’ at the event, he would go on to earn the next welterweight title shot.

Unfortunately for the former Bellator and ONE champion in Ben Askren, he fell victim to the fastest KO in UFC history via a flying knee from Jorge Masvidal.

The spectacular finish resulted in Masvidal launching to superstar status, while Askren’s UFC title aspirations seemingly dissipated in defeat.

While Ben Askren was originally complimentary of Masvidal’s quick finish, Jorge’s recent trash talk compiled with his antics with Jake Paul, spawned ‘Funky’ to finally unload on his two years of vented frustration.

“I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser.” – Askren wrote on Twitter.

As noted above by ‘Funky’, Masvidal will get his second crack at UFC welterweight gold on April 24 when he collides with Kamaru Usman for a second time. In the pairs first encounter at UFC 251, which ‘Gamebred’ took on very short-notice, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ walked away with a dominant decision win.

Jorge Masvidal recently took some time out of his training regiment to respond to the recent claims made by his former opponent in Ben Askren.

Just like when you told the whole world I was afraid to fight you and I went on to retire your ass in 5 seconds stfu. Now I’m going to fight the world champion so stfu x2 #andnew — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 1, 2021

“Just like when you told the whole world I was afraid to fight you and I went on to retire your ass in 5 seconds stfu. Now I’m going to fight the world champion so stfu x2 #AndNew” – Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

‘Gamebred’ followed that statement up by sharing a previous video of him training the flying knee he used to knockout Ben Askren at UFC 239.

“Hard Work + preparation = Luck #AndNew” – Masvidal shared.

Ben Askren is slated to end his combat sports retirement for an eight-round boxing match with Jake Paul on April 17 (see the full Triller fight card here).