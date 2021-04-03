Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier react after trilogy is made official for UFC 264

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have shared their respective reactions after their trilogy bout was made official for UFC 264.

Poirier and McGregor are set to have their rubber match at 155-pounds on July 10, likely in Las Vegas. The pair split their first two encounters, with Conor earning a first round knockout at UFC 178, and then Dustin most recently earning a second round KO victory at UFC 257.

It is believed the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 will be awarded the next lightweight title shot. The promotions currently vacant belt will find a new home at UFC 262 when Charles Oliveira takes on Michael Chandler.

Following the news that both parties had officially signed on for the trilogy fight, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took to social media where they issued reactions.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

“The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut” – McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Poirier was quick to follow suit by sharing the following message to his fans.

July 10th, 25 minutes locked in 🎯 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 3, 2021

“July 10th, 25 minutes locked in.” – Poirier shared on Twitter.

Prior to being stopped by ‘The Diamond’ in their rematch, Conor McGregor was coming off of a sensation first round knockout victory over Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier will enter the July 10 event sporting a two-fight win streak, as prior to defeating ‘Notorious’ he had outpointed Dan Hooker in June of 2020.

In addition to Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3, UFC 264 also features a dynamic welterweight bout between former division title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when McGregor and Poirier throw hands for a third time on July 10? Share your predictions for the trilogy in the comment section PENN Nation!