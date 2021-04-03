Triller announces official lineup for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight card

Triller has announced the official lineup for this month’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paul, a YouTube star turned boxer, and Askren, a former MMA champion, are slated to meet in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17.

Fans that are interested in buying the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight can do so for $49.99.

Askren (19-2 MMA) has never boxed as a professional before, but has a long and impressive combat sports record. A decorated wrestler at the collegiate and Olympic level, he is the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight titleholder. He also went 1-2 in the UFC welterweight division, beating Robbie Lawler by submission, and losing to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia by knockout and submission respectively.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer, having picked up wins in a pair of celebrity boxing matches. The first of those wins came against YouTube personality Ali Eson Gib. The second occurred this past November, when he shut the lights out on former NBA star Nate Robinson. While Paul is currently dedicated to his boxing career, he earned his celebrity on YouTube, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

Get the official lineup for Triller’s ‘Paul vs. Askren’ event below (courtesy of MMAFighting):

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren — cruiserweight

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach — super lightweight

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir — heavyweight

Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (“Reykon”) — light heavyweight

Prelim Fights

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda — super middleweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres — middleweight

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson — welterweight

Do you think Jake Paul will be able to keep his perfect boxing record intact when he squares off with former MMA champion Ben Askren on April 17 in Atlanta? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!