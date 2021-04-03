Tito Ortiz reveals the advice he shared with Conor McGregor when they first met

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz revealed that he shared some advice with Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor (22-5 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) squared off with Mayweather (50-0 Boxing) 3.5 years ago in Las Vegas, where suffered a tenth-round TKO loss in his professional boxing debut.

Shortly after the conclusion of that highly lucrative contest, Conor McGregor would cross paths with Tito Ortiz for the very first time.

According to ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’, he took the opportunity to share some words of wisdom with the Irish star (via @FullContactMTWF on Twitter).

“I spoke to Conor McGregor after he fought Floyd Mayweather,” Ortiz told Jerry Coughlan in a recent interview. “It was the first time I ever met him, and I said ‘Man I respect what you’re doing’ and he’s like ‘Wow, Tito Ortiz. Wholly shit.’ But I was like ‘No, seriously but at the end of the day don’t forget about two things. Your family and your kids’. I go, that’s what’s important. Because at the end of the day that’s what you have to go home to.”

Conor McGregor is currently working on a new frame for his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier slated for UFC 264 on July 10.

McGregor and Poirier split their first two encounters, with ‘Notorious’ earning a first round KO at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ most recently emerging victorious by way of second round knockout at UFC 257.

As for Tito Ortiz, the former UFC light heavyweight champion is currently fighting battles outside of the Octagon as the Mayor Pro Tem of Huntington Beach.

Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA) last competed in mixed martial arts under the Combate Americas banner, where he scored a first round submission victory over Alberto El Patron in December of 2019.