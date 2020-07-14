Jorge Masvidal reacts after UFC 251 reportedly banks 1.3 million pay-per-view buys

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has reacted to the news that UFC 251 reportedly brought in 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on Saturday night.

Everyone knew that the addition of “Gamebred” to the first Fight Island card was going to be big for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but few could’ve realistically imagined that it would be the biggest pay-per-view for the promotion since Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018 — as reported by The Athletic.

In a heartfelt tweet on social media yesterday, Masvidal thanked those that supported him and continue to support him even after his loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare”.

The overwhelming amount of support I have received before, during, and after this journey has been humbling. Still got a lot of goals to meet. All of you that tuned in to see me win, thank you. Those that tuned in to see me lose, thank you. https://t.co/4SCJzwHV10 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 13, 2020

“The overwhelming amount of support I have received before, during, and after this journey has been humbling,” Masvidal wrote. “Still got a lot of goals to meet. All of you that tuned in to see me win, thank you. Those that tuned in to see me lose, thank you”.

The next step is unclear for Masvidal, but given the fact that he is now able to draw these kinds of numbers, you’d have to imagine the UFC will seriously contemplate putting him up against Conor McGregor — potentially with the BMF Championship on the line.

However, one man who is quite clearly campaigning for the Masvidal fight is none other than Colby Covington, as he pushes forward with more verbal attacks on his former friend. During a recent interview with Submission Radio, “Chaos” was pretty clear in letting the world know how he believes a fight between the two would go down.

“He has no chance to last five rounds with me, and he knows that deep down inside that I have a different level to my game than Marty Fakenewsman,” Covington said (via MMA News). “He knows that deep down inside. That’s why he’s not gonna step in the octagon with me. Last time we trained, he got knocked out unconscious with a high kick. I faked a takedown, came up. So, he knows who his Daddy is. I’m Jorge Masvidal’s father. That is my son. I’m the King of Miami. I’m Miami’s King, and anybody can come get it. I ain’t gonna pick and choose easy fights and try and say who I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna take anybody, cause I’m the best in the world and that’s what the best in the world does”.

What do you think is next for Jorge Masvidal?