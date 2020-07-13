Colby Covington claims he KO’d Jorge Masvidal in their final training session

Colby Covington claims he knocked Jorge Masvidal out with a head kick in their final training session together at American Top Team.

Covington and Masvidal, two of the top contenders in the UFC welterweight division, were close friends and training partners at ATT for many years. As they both closed in on welterweight title shots, however, their relationship turned sour. Today, they’re two of the most heated rivals in MMA.

Speaking on Submission Radio shortly after Masvidal came up short to UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251 last weekend, Covington shared his account of his final training session with Masvidal.

“He has no chance to last five rounds with me, and he knows that deep down inside that I have a different level to my game than Marty Fakenewsman,” Covington said (via MMA News). “He knows that deep down inside. That’s why he’s not gonna step in the octagon with me. Last time we trained, he got knocked out unconscious with a high kick. I faked a takedown, came up. So, he knows who his Daddy is. I’m Jorge Masvidal’s father. That is my son. I’m the King of Miami. I’m Miami’s King, and anybody can come get it. I ain’t gonna pick and choose easy fights and try and say who I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna take anybody, cause I’m the best in the world and that’s what the best in the world does.”

After losing to Usman, it’s not clear who Masvidal will fight next, but the idea of a grudge match with Covington is very appealing to many fans.

Masvidal, however, isn’t interested in that fight.

“The fragile guy with the MAGA hat, definitely not him,” Masvidal said of Covington at the UFC 251 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “Cause he got finished by this guy with a full training camp. He had like 12 weeks and he got finished by that guy. That guy’s below me and this dude by a lot.

“Six days’ notice and I was nowhere near getting hurt or getting put out,” Masvidal added. “The gas tank wasn’t the best but I wasn’t going nowhere as far as damage goes. Everybody could see that. So definitely not that punk.”

