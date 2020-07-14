Video | Jorge Masvidal is back to training following UFC 251: “No rest for the wicked”

Jorge Masvidal is already back to business following his UFC 251 loss to Kamaru Usman.

In the main event of UFC 251 on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the “BMF” winner faced off against the welterweight champion. Usman was originally expected to fight Gilbert Burns, but the title challenger tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of the contest.

Masvidal then stepped up on just six days’ notice to take the fight. Despite having a very limited time to prepare, “Gamebred” negotiated a lucrative contract an put on a good performance that lasted a gruelling five rounds. Ultimately, the wrestling skillset of Usman worked to his advantage as he secured the unanimous decision win.

Despite this loss, the recent welterweight title challenger is already back in training. On Twitter, Masvidal posted a video showing a snippet of his training regime as he announced he is a “man on a mission.”

🇺🇸 No rest for the wicked #theresurrection

🇨🇺 No hay descanso para los malvados pic.twitter.com/bxRI6Y3JgU — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 14, 2020



The welterweight veteran now has several different options on the horizon. Post-fight, Masvidal revealed that he hopes to achieve a few more wins in the division to set himself up for another shot at the welterweight title.

He has shut down any possibility of a fight against his former training partner turned rival, Colby Covington. Another option for the fighter is British standout Leon Edwards. The BMF champ expressed his interest in a potential matchup.

“Leon Edwards, I don’t know,” Masvidal said of Edwards. “If the numbers make sense, or whoever it is that the numbers make sense, and it gets me closer to the title.

“Definitely whoever it takes but we’ll pick the right opponents,” Masvidal added. “I won’t fight a Joe Blow or an up and comer. We’ll make sure that it’s the right fight to get me to the title or whatever it is that I’ve got to do to get to the title.”

Who do you want to see Jorge Masvidal fight next?