Jake Paul sends a violent warning to Ben Askren, tells his family not to watch: “Your dad will be bloodied, unconscious on the f*****g canvas”

Jake Paul has violent plans for Ben Askren.

On April 17, Paul, the brash YouTube star, is set for his third professional boxing match as he battles Ben Askren. It’s a very intriguing fight that has caught the combat sports world by storm. For Paul, he is confident he will KO “Funky” and says he doesn’t want Askren’s family to watch.

“You think this is a f*****g game, you think is a fun payday, you think this is a way to get clout and you might be right,” Paul said in a video message to Ben Askren on Logan Paul’s podcast. “I promise April 17 will be the worst day of your f*****g life. Just as I asked Nate Robinson’s kids not to watch the fight, I will ask your kids to do the same. So, Ben Askren’s kids, wife, please don’t watch this because your dad will be bloodied, unconscious on the f*****g canvas (on) April 17. I don’t want you to see that.

“I mean, you already saw him get knocked out in five seconds by Masvidal,” Paul continued. “Your kids are probably going to school getting made fun of because their dad got knocked out in five seconds. Then, he’s going to get knocked out by Jake Paul. So, please leave them out of this.

“You f****d up, Ben by taking this fight. April 17, I promised my team, my family, my brother who is there right next to you right now, I promise to make you go down as history as the world’s worst UFC fighter. You are dumb as f**k, bro,” Paul concluded. “April 17 I will show the world how big of a bitch you are. I will make you my bitch. I f*****g promise that.”

There is no question Jake Paul is selling the fight with this trash talk. However, he is extremely confident he will get his hand raised and do so by KO.

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul?