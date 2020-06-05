Jorge Masvidal: previous opponents “never disrespected me” the way the UFC is

Jorge Masvidal has been fighting for a long time, but no opponent has disrespected him the way the UFC is disrespecting him right now.

Masvidal has long been expected to get the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, the negotiations for the fight seem to have hit a standstill, as Masvidal claims the UFC refuses to pay him what he’s worth.

Speaking on Twitter on Friday, Masvidal explained why he’s worth more than the amount that’s currently being offered. He noted that he began fighting in Miami backyards a whopping 16 years ago, and that in 2019 alone, he accepted fights with three high-level welterweights—Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz—and finished all three in devastating fashion.

He claimed that none of his opponents have disrespected him like the UFC is currently.

“History lesson for all the new fans that might have just started following my beautiful sport: 16 yr been at this. Never once turned down a fight,” Masvidal wrote. “Asked to go fight #3 at the time in his hometown across the pond after a year off. Ko of the year nominee. Asked to fight #5 at the time and lets be real didn’t have to fight him. Fastest Ko in the history of ufc. Msg I am asked to fight 3 different guys and I said yes to all three. I fought in backyards and those dudes never disrespected me the way I’m being now.”

