Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen winner gets title shot, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the winner of the UFC 250 bantamweight bout between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen will get a title shot.

Aside from the main event between UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer, Sterling vs. Sandhagen is the most important fight at this weekend’s UFC 250 card. And now, according to the UFC bossman during the UFC 250 pre-fight media scrum, the winner of this fight will be getting a title shot at 135lbs.

“Yeah, I agree (it’s a No. 1 contender fight),” White said. “For sure (the winner gets a title shot).”

White also confirmed that the UFC is still planning on having Petr Yan fight Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC bantamweight title, though he noted he has no additional details right now.

“Yes,” White said about Yan vs. Aldo, noting that he “may have prematurely announced it like I do sometimes, so we don’t have all the info yet (regarding a date or venue).”

Sterling is currently riding a four-fight win streak and in his last fight defeated Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238 via decision for the biggest win of his UFC career to date. He has not fought since last June due to a wrist injury and eventual surgery but is now ready to return to the Octagon and get back into the bantamweight title picture.

As for Sandhagen, he’s a perfect 5-0 in the UFC so far and is coming off of a decision win over Raphael Assuncao in his last fight. Sandhagen has won his last seven fights in a row and is quickly emerging as one of the best bantamweights in the world. And now he will be getting a title shot should he get by Sterling in what is one of the best fights scheduled to take place this Saturday night at UFC 250.

