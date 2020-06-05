Dillon Danis challenges Jorge Masvidal to come to Bellator, vows to finish him in less than 5 seconds

BJJ ace Dillon Danis has challenged Jorge Masvidal to ditch the UFC’s Octagon in favor of the Bellator cage.

On Friday afternoon, Masvidal took to Twitter to share his frustration with the stalled negotiations for a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman. He began by daring the UFC to release him from his contract if they’re not prepared to pay him what he’s worth.

If I’m not worth it let me go @espn — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

“If I’m not worth it let me go,” he wrote.

Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

“Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw?” Masvidal added in a follow-up Tweet. “Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans.”

It did not take Dillon Danis long to respond to these comments from Masvidal. The Bellator star, who never shies away from challenging his rivals on Twitter, dared Masvidal to migrate to Bellator and vowed to finish him in less than five seconds if they fight.

come to Bellator and i’ll put you out faster then you did Askren. https://t.co/Fovg267QGq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 5, 2020

“Come to Bellator and i’ll put you out faster than you did Askren,” Danis wrote.

Masvidal is currently riding three-straight stoppage wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in the UFC welterweight division. Danis, meanwhile, is 2-0 since making the jump to MMA, with submission wins over Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey.

What do you think of Dillon Danis’ challenge to Jorge Masvidal? Do you think Masvidal will respond?