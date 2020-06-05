Jorge Masvidal dares UFC to let him go amid stalled negotiations

Jorge Masvidal has long been viewed as the next man in line for UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, but the title fight has yet to come to fruition.

He seems to be getting fed up.

Speaking on Twitter on Friday afternoon, Masvidal dared the UFC to release him from his contract if they’re not prepared to pay him what he’s worth.

“If I’m not worth it let me go,” her wrote.

A fan then responded to Masvidal, accusing him of holding up negotiations for the fight. Masvidal responded by claiming the UFC told him Usman is asking for too much money—not the other way around.

“They told me he asked for way too much,” he wrote. “They playing us.”

Masvidal then posted several follow-up Tweets, shedding further light on the fact that the UFC isn’t willing to compensate him in the way he sees fit.

“Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw?” he wrote, implying the UFC is offering him less than they did for his November fight with Nate Diaz.

“Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been,” Masvidal added in a subsequent Tweet. “Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans.”

Masvidal is not the only UFC star to butt heads with the UFC of late. UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones made some very similar comments last month after negotiations for a heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou crashed and burned.

