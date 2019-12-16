Jorge Masvidal gives a respectful shoutout to Ben Askren, “Funky” responds

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren had one of the bigger rivalries this year, yet it appears that beef has been squashed.

In the lead up to their UFC 239 fight, the two traded shots at one another making their scrap one of the most highly anticipated bouts on the card. But, the fight itself did not last long, as Masvidal knocked out Askren in five seconds with a flying knee. After the bout, “Gamebred” continued his trash talk towards “Funky.”

It was a disappointing loss for Askren but he did interviews and was open about it. And, following Colby Covington’s loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, Masvidal took to social media to praise “Funky” on how he handled the loss unlike “Chaos” had done.

Shout out to @Benaskren who never tucked tail after his loss. Made no excuses. Took it on the chin and never censored the haters like a coward #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 15, 2019

Askren who said he’d rather see Masvidal be the champion after UFC 245 responded to “Gamebred.”

Sometimes life kicks your butt when you least expect it. Make no excuses and move on. https://t.co/7yfFVoXlsi — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 16, 2019

Jorge Masvidal last fought back at UFC 244 when he TKO’d Nate Diaz to become the BMF champion. Before that, he knocked out Ben Askren and Darren Till to go 3-0 in 2019. He appears to be next in line for Kamaru Usman, as Dana White says it would be a massive fight.

Ben Askren, meanwhile, retired following a submission loss to Demian Maia at UFC Singapore to extend his losing streak to two after the knockout loss to Masvidal. His lone win in the UFC came in his debut where he submitted Robbie Lawler.

Although Jorge Masvidal was praising Ben Askren, it definitely appears it was a shot at his former friend, Colby Covington and how he has handled his title fight loss.

