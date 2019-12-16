Jose Aldo reacts following controversial loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245

Jose Aldo has taken the time to react to his disappointing bantamweight defeat at the hands of Marlon Moraes.

The two Brazilians went toe to toe at UFC 245 this past weekend in what was one of the most anticipated bouts of the night – mainly so fans could get an idea of what Aldo was going to look like at his new weight class. In the end, though, he wound up losing an incredibly close split decision to the dismay of the fans in attendance.

While the former featherweight king was humble immediately after the fight, he later took to Instagram to question how he lost.

“Respect always! But so far I’m trying to see where this result came from?” Aldo wrote in the caption for his post.

The Verdict global scorecard system forms an accumulative idea of what fans from around the world thought the result of the fight was. As you can see, the majority sided with Aldo, although others believed he probably should’ve let his hands go a little bit more in order to make the result a bit more convincing.

Either way it doesn’t appear as if this experiment is over for him, especially if recent reports are to be believed that indicate champion Henry Cejudo wants to fight Aldo due to his belief that the result of the fight was wrong.

Moraes, on the other hand, is likely quite happy with the way things turned out, having successfully rebounded from a TKO loss to Cejudo.

The division is more convoluted than it has been in a long time with nobody really knowing one way or the other what’s going to happen in the title picture. At this stage, though, much like Yoel Romero at middleweight, it doesn’t appear as if Aldo’s loss is going to make all too much of a difference in the long run.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/16/2019.