VIDEO | Henry Cejudo challenges Jose Aldo to fight in Rio

Henry Cejudo wants to defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo next.

Cejudo has been calling out several fighters, but following UFC 245 he confirmed he wants to battle the Brazilian as he believes Aldo beat Moraes. Not only that but, Cejudo, who calls himself “The King of Rio” wants the scrap to be in Aldo’s home city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This is a public service announcement from Triple C to the self proclaim “King of Rio”. @josealdojunior @danawhite @ufc pic.twitter.com/bkrLUcgyC0 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 15, 2019

“It feels good to have good hair. So upon my return, I really did want to fight Dominick Cruz. But, I thought about and he is too brittle. If I was to tell Dominick Cruz to bend the knee he’d pop his damn neck out. But, actually, I’m not here to talk about Dominick. I’m here to talk about Jose Waldo and I want to give him a clap for his last performance because a lot of people thought he won. I want to congratulate him because he is apart of the Henry Cejudo sweepstakes but it is under my terms. I want to fight him in my city. Rio de Janeiro. Daddy’s coming home. Dana White let’s sign that contract. Ahh and one last thing, your movie sucks,” Cejudo said in his Twitter post calling out Jose Aldo.

Henry Cejudo has not fought since UFC 238 in June where he TKO’d Marlon Moraes in the third round to win the vacant bantamweight title. Before that, he knocked out TJ Dillashaw in under a minute to defend the flyweight title after his shocking win over Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227. Since beating Moraes, however, he has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Jose Aldo, meanwhile, made his bantamweight debut last night but came up short losing by split-decision. Yet, Cejudo and Dana White both believe the former featherweight champion won that fight. So there is a chance that Aldo gets the title shot.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/15/2019.